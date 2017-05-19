'Aquaman' Plot Rumors, Cast News: Ludi Lin Joins as Murk; The Trench to Appear?

The cast of "Aquaman" just got a little bigger with Ludi Lin being cast to portray Murk. Additionally, it looks like Aquaman will have a lot on his plate, as he is reportedly going to take on the Trench as well.

According to Deadline, Lin will be playing Murk, who is the leader of the Atlantean army called Men-of-War in the comics. Murk also happens to be Aquaman's strong ally.

"Aquaman" will mark Lin's first major feature film following "Power Rangers," which was released earlier this year. Lin played Zack, aka the Black Ranger, in the film.

By now, fans already know that Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson) and King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren) are all appearing in the film. They are all considered villainous, with Black Manta earning the title of Aquaman's archenemy. However, it looks like Aquaman will have to face the carnivorous creatures known as the Trench as well.

It has been said that The Trench will be appearing in the film, although a confirmation from DC has yet to be made. For those who are unaware, The Trench are terrifying sea creatures that were only recently introduced in the comics. Their look will reportedly be achieved through a combination of CGI and practical effects.

And while the appearance of The Trench is certainly exciting, it is believed that they will only serve as a legion of minions that Aquaman has to fight through. It remains to be seen if The Trench will belong to Black Manta or Ocean Master, though.

Production for "Aquaman" is already underway in Australia, and star Jason Momoa has been taking to social media to share his experience. The upcoming solo superhero film will go more into Aquaman's backstory and his journey to becoming ruler of Atlantis.

"Aquaman" will premiere in U.S. theaters on Dec. 21, 2018.