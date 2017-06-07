'Aquaman' Premiere, Cast Rumors, Spoilers: Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna; Film to Make Reference to 'Justice League'

Nicole Kidman will be the one to portray Aquaman's (Jason Momoa) mother, Queen Atlanna.

Directed by James Wan, "Aquaman" is the solo debut of the titular character that will premiere in 2018, following DC Film's "Justice League."

Momo as Aquaman will be joined by Amber Heard as his love interest Mera, and Patrick Wilson as his half-brother and villain in the film, Orm. Other cast members are Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the second villain in the film, Black Manta.

Entertainment Weekly reported that "Big Little Stars" alum Kidman is the newest addition to the cast, who is expected to play the role of Queen Atlanna, queen of Atlantis and mother to Aquaman.

In an interview for Deadline's Actor Side, Kidman shared how she and director Wan came to the discussion of Queen Atlanna's role.

"When he said, 'Female warrior from the sea who wears mother of pearl,' I went, 'Yes!'" Kidman explained.

Kidman shared that she and Wan have been close friends and that she is willing to do anything for the director.

Meanwhile, "Aquaman" will premiere following "Justice League" this year, and is expected to give reference to the latter.

Executive producer Charles Roven shared a little about Wan's insights regarding "Aquaman."

"James [Wan] definitely knows where he's going with 'Aquaman,' and that movie takes place in a world where 'Justice League' happened, and 'Man of Steel' happened, and 'Wonder Woman' obviously takes place before 'Man of Steel,'" Roven explained to CinemaBlend.

"'Aquaman' will make reference [to 'Justice League']. There will be some reference of something that preceded 'Aquaman' that will be in 'Aquaman,'" said Roven.

"Aquaman" is slated to hit theaters in December 2018.