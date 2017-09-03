'Aquaman' Release Date, Latest News: Ludi Lin Likens DCEU Film to 'Star Wars'

Facebook/DCExtendedUniverse A promotional image for DCEU's upcoming "Aquaman" movie.

"Power Rangers" actor Ludi Lin, who has also been cast in DC Extended Universe's "Aquaman," recently participated in an interview at Canadian radio station, Kiss Radio.

As reported by Comic Book Resources, the actor shared a few details about the upcoming movie, as well as about his character. He will be playing Murk, a general of the Atlantean army, who was first introduced in DC Comics by Geoff Johns and Paul Pelletier back in 2013.

Lin revealed that the comic book character has undergone some changes for the film, saying, "I think he's going to be pretty different from the original conception. But he's going to be pretty remarkable as well."

When the Chinese-Canadian actor was asked about the "Aquaman" movie as a whole and what he thinks makes it different from other DCEU properties, he likened it to a popular space film franchise.

"The difference between Aquaman and the other superheroes in the DC Universe, is that it exists almost in a different world," he reportedly said in the interview.

"James Wan, our director, is amazing. He's described his vision as 'Star Wars underwater' because it is! All the physics are different, their weapons are different, the characters are very unique. It's just super cool," the actor went on to say.

Considering that the highly anticipated film will feature underwater sequences, it is bound to be a whole lot different from the other DC movies.

"Aquaman," which is expected to premiere on Dec. 21, 2018, is still under production, with the working title "Ahab."

Not much of the film's plot has been revealed, but it is said to take place after the events of "Justice League," according to Screen Rant. As for Murk, he is likely to be an ally to the sea-dwelling superhero, but based on the comics, there is a chance that he could change sides somewhere along the way.

Apart from Momoa and Lin, the movie also stars Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Nudis Vulko, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Dolph Lundgren as Nereu, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Hyde, a.k.a Black Manta.

Meanwhile, before Jason Momoa's Aquaman stars in his own titular stand-alone film, he will first appear in "Justice League," which is set to hit cinemas this Nov. 17.