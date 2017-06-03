'Aquaman' Release Date News: Movie Confirmed to Come After 'Justice League'

DC Entertainment seems a bit confused about its timeline as movies under the Expanded Universe (DCEU) continue to be released. Recently, it was revealed that another superhero movie, "Aquaman," is slated to come out soon. When will this film make its debut? When will Aquaman (Jason Momoa) make his own stand?

YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures Jason Momoa stars as "Aquaman."

With the upcoming release of "Justice League," many fans have been asking where the "Aquaman" movie will fit in DCEU's timeline. With the release of "Wonder Woman," are viewers going to see Aquaman aka Arthur Curry soon? According to reports, "Aquaman" will be set after the events of "Justice League."

Executive producer Charles Roven assured fans that even though Aquaman's film will take place after the superhero movie, they still have a lot of stories to tell. Roven also revealed that "Aquaman" director James Wan has a lot of plans.

"James definitely knows where he's going with 'Aquaman,' and that movie takes place in a world where 'Justice League' happened, and 'Man of Steel' happened, and 'Wonder Woman' obviously takes place before Man of Steel — except for the bookends we have," he said.

The producer also discussed their freedom in terms of where to place their stories, "We could do a movie that takes place after 'Justice League,' we can do a movie that takes place after 'Batman v Superman'... well not really. You can't do a movie in between 'Batman v Superman' and 'Justice League,' but we can do movies that take place after 'Justice League' and we can do movies that precede 'Justice League.'"

"Aquaman" is still in production and reports have said that the film is being shot in Australia. Momoa will be joined by other actors like Amber Heard and William Dafoe. So far, the movie is still very much a mystery in terms of storyline and other details.

"Aquaman" is confirmed to be released after "Justice League," which will hit theaters on Nov. 17.