'Aquaman' Release Date, News: Preparation Is in Full Swing for All Cast Members
Among the many DC Extended Universe heroes that are slated for solo movies, Jason Momoa's "Aquaman" is probably the most anticipated despite it not having appeared in any other DC film yet. As such, everyone from cast to crew is giving their absolute best to ensure that fans will be satisfied with the outcome of the movie.
As far as preparations are concerned, it looks like everyone is already busy with production. As a matter of fact, "Aquaman" director James Wan has shared a photo of him and actor Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson running through the script of the film. They are all smiles in the picture, which hopefully means the script is something to be proud and happy about.
After school detention with the new Breakfast Club. With @PrideofGypsies @patrickwilson73 and Amber. #tableread pic.twitter.com/fzvKBLarNK— James Wan (@creepypuppet) January 25, 2017
In any case, it seems that each of them is showing signs of excitement prior to shooting. Makeup artist Melanie Inglessis posted a picture of her and Heard on Instagram, showing how ecstatic she was to work with the actress. With Heard playing as the leading lady Mera, one can expect she'll be looking stunning with makeup and all.
In December, Wilson retweeted a photo of him and sister-in-law, Marika Dominczyk, saying, "Yes indeed. Orm has to prepare for a battle or two." It appears he is buffing up and trying to be in top shape as he's going to be Aquaman's main antagonist in the movie.
Yes indeed. Orm has to prepare for a battle or two. https://t.co/bb6NVkzzKQ— patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) December 20, 2016
Meanwhile, Willem Dafoe, who will play the manipulative Nuidis Vulko, may not be in the photo Wan shared but he has certainly been preparing for the role. In an interview with The Guardian, he mentioned that he has a cameo role in "Justice League," and that it will set the mood for Momoa's solo film.
In Momoa's case, obviously he's as ready as he can be. In the "Justice League" Special Comic-Con trailer, he lifts Ben Affleck with ease, so it looks like he's very much fit for the role in all aspects.
"Aquaman" splashes into cinemas on Oct. 5, 2018.