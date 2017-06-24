'Aquaman' Rumors: Michael Beach's Character Is Black Manta's Father

After months of speculations, it is finally confirmed that "100" actor Michael Beach is a part of the upcoming "Aquaman" movie. While the actor is mum about his role, it is rumored that he may be the father of Aquaman's (Jason Momoa) nemesis, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

Facebook/Justice League MovieShown is a promotional image for "Justice League," where Jason Momoa's character will first appear before the solo "Aquaman" movie.

According to reports, Beach is playing the role of Jesse Kane, a member of a high seas hijackers who will come across Aquaman. While the said character is said to be less interesting as compared to the two other earlier announced villains in the upcoming DC and Warner Bros. movie, Black Manta and Orm (Patrick Wilson), it is now suspected that Beach's role is vital to the story.

Allegedly, it is likely that Beach's role is Black Manta's father, who, in the comic book version of "Aquaman," is a treasure hunter. In the New 52 story arc of the DC villain, Black Manta went to Arthur Curry/Aquaman's house on land to get a blood sample from the DC superhero upon the order of a scientist. However, while Aquaman's father, Thomas Curry, defended his son, he suffered from a heart attack and died.

It goes without saying that Aquaman was angered by the incident. Hence, he hundted down Black Manta and went to the boat where he was hiding, where he accidentally killed the villain's father. This becomes the very reason why Black Manta hates Aquaman so much in the comic books.

Since Black Manta's family name has never been revealed, whether in the comic books or in the animated movies/series, it is now suspected that Jesse Kane may be his father after all. If this is really the case, then there is no denying that Beach's character will be important in the story of the upcoming solo "Aquaman" live-action movie, indeed.

Meanwhile, it is also suspected that the upcoming "Justice League" movie may reveal that Aquaman and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) may be related after all. As it has been revealed in "Wonder Woman" that Diana/Wonder Woman is Zeus' daughter, and Aquaman may be revealed as the son of Queen Atlanna of Atlantis and Poseidon, it is said that Wonder Woman and Aquaman may be first cousins all along.

Is Beach's role in "Aquaman" really Black Manta's father? Are Aquaman and Wonder Woman really cousins?

Find out when "Justice League" arrives this Nov. 17 and "Aquaman" on Dec. 21, 2018.