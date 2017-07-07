'Aquaman' Rumors: Upcoming Movie's First Teaser to Be Released at this Year's SDCC

Facebook/Justice League Movie Shown is a promotional image for "Justice League," where Jason Momoa's character will appear prior to the solo "Aquaman" movie.

With the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2017 just around the corner, fans are already excitedly anticipating the participation of upcoming movies and TV shows at the event to drop their respective updates. Among the many forthcoming big-screen features to join the SDCC, though, it is said that Jason Momoa's "Aquaman" is one of the likeliest.

It is strongly speculated that Warner Bros. and its DC Universe are sure to take part in the SDCC, although the schedule for the outlet's panel is yet to be announced. With the success of "Wonder Woman" and the upcoming "Justice League," it is believed that there is no reason for Warner Bros. to skip the event.

However, apart from possibly dropping the latest trailer of "Justice League," rumors claim that Warner Bros. and DC Universe will also drop the first teaser for "Aquaman." According to reports, somebody over Reddit revealed that the said teaser will open with mellow piano music with the voice-over of Momoa while the view of Amnesty Bay is featured. After a brief calm intro, the one minute-thirty second teaser will then feature shots of other "Aquaman" characters, including that of Mera (Amber Heard). Reportedly, the teaser ends with Arthur Curry/Aquaman standing on a rock and creating a massive wave with the use of his trident.

We Got This Covered opines that, while it is entirely possible for "Aquaman" to be present at this year's SDCC, there is no telling whether the description of the said teaser is valid or not. While it is possible for the "Aquaman" teaser to appear as described, the fact that it came from Reddit makes it worthy of being taken with a grain of salt for now, according to the online publication.

SDCC 2017 takes place at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California from July 20 to 23, while "Aquaman" is slated for a Dec. 21, 2019 release.