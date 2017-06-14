Archdiocese Has Right To Fire Employee Who Announced Same-Sex 'Engagement,' Judge Rules

In a religious liberty victory for the Church in America, a federal judge ruled in favor of the Archdiocese of Chicago in a lawsuit filed by a former employee who claimed he was fired because of his homosexuality.

(PHOTO: PIXABAY)

The archdiocese fired Colin Collette from the Holy Family parish in Inverness, Illinois in July 2014 after he refused a request by his pastor to resign following the disclosure on social media of his "engagement" with his male partner, LifeSite News reported.

Collette had worked in the parish for 17 years as music director and director of worship.

The archdiocese defended its actions, saying those working in church ministries like Collette are expected to conform their lives publicly with the teachings of the Church, and that "this is a matter of personal integrity on their part."

U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras agreed with the archdiocese's argument, pointing out that the Supreme Court has "recognized the right of religious organizations to control their internal affairs," the Chicago Tribune reported.

Collette filed a lawsuit against the church and the Archdiocese of Chicago last year, alleging discrimination and seeking reinstatement of his job, lost wages and damages.

He said the church's decision to dismiss him "flies in such contradiction to the wonderful things that are coming out of Rome. The pope is speaking about unity and love, and here we are creating a church of fear and division."

Collette claimed that for years church leaders already knew he was gay. But it was only when he posted his engagement to a same-sex partner on Facebook that he was fired.

In his lawsuit, Collette argued that many church employees, including gays, were also in marriages not sanctioned by the church, and yet they have not been punished.

But Kocoras pointed out in his April ruling that the law gives churches more leeway than other employers to recruit and dismiss people according to their own tenets.

The judge ruled that the job Collette held was "critical to the spiritual and pastoral mission of the church," which placed him outside the state's discrimination laws.