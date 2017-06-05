'Archer' Season 9 Spoilers, Plot News: Next Season May Still Take Place in Dreamland, Or in a Different World

"Archer" season 8 concluded just two weeks ago, but with only eight episodes, it left the fans wanting more. Will Lana still be alive when Archer wakes up from his coma?

Facebook/ArcherFXXA promotional image for the "Archer" series.

Although it seemed like Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) was left for dead by the end of season 7, it was revealed when season 8 premiered that he survived but had fallen into a comatose. However, the season was still as action-packed as usual with new adventures that formed inside Archer's mind.

In the season finale, viewers saw Lana (Aisha Tyler) die and the robotic version of Barry (Dave Willis) getting ripped apart. Uproxx asked Adam Reed, the creator of the animated series, whether or not these characters are coming back next season since the latest season's events happened all inside comatosed Archer's mind, thus the "Dreamland" subtitle of season 8.

"I don't know... I don't know. We'll see," he said. "You know, it does take place in Archer's head but I don't know that we're going to necessarily come back in season nine and instantly be back in the present."

Fans are hoping that when Archer finally wakes up, Lana will still be alive in the real world.

When asked if season 9 might still take place in the world inside Archer's mind, Reed coyly answered, "or in a different world," as he does not feel that it is his responsibility to take the characters and the viewers back to the present day.

In a conference call promoting season 8's finale, Reed revealed (via the International Business Times) how he came up with the season 8 script. "I tore my rotator cuff and two episodes in I had to have reconstructive surgery on my shoulder and I had to sit in a chair for two months. And I wasn't really sleeping that much, that and painkillers sort of ended up in the script," he said, also explaining that working on season 8 involved "pain, insomnia and frustration and typing with one hand."

"Archer" still has two more seasons left. A lot of the fans were expecting Archer to wake up at the end of season 8, but he did not. So, despite the confirmation of two more seasons, with the 10th possibly being the last, fans will have to wait when season 9 premieres next year on FXX to find out what happens next.