'Archer' Season 9 Updates: Story May Still Happen in Archer's Head, Says Showrunner

"Archer" season 8 finally came to a fold last week, but this early, fans are already anticipating what the upcoming season 9 of the FXX animated series will offer.

Facebook/ArcherFXX"Archer" season 9 may still happen in Archer's head or in another world, says its showrunner Adam Reed.

It was announced last year that "Archer" was renewed not only for one season but three more. Hence, even if the series' most recent season already concluded, fans are happy that it is certain for them to witness two more seasons of the popular animated action series.

Despite the confirmation of "Archer" seasons 9 and 10, though, nothing much is known how its story will pan out. However, it is suspected that the upcoming season of the animated series will still not happen in Archer's reality.

To the uninitiated, the animated show's previous season featured Archer's events happening in his head after he fell into a comatose in season 7. While some fans are hoping for Archer to finally wake up in the season 8 finale episode, it featured Lana Kane surprisingly getting killed.

While some fans of the animated series are hoping that "Archer" season 9 will finally feature Archer waking up from his comatose, and eventually reverse the death of Lana Kane in the previous season, "Archer" showrunner Adam Reed recently revealed that he is still unsure if such will be the case.

"I don't know... I don't know. We'll see. You know, it does take place in Archer's head but I don't know that we're going to necessarily come back in season nine and instantly be back in the present," Reed told Uproxx when asked about what fans can expect from "Archer" season 9.

Meanwhile, it can be recalled that the showrunner earlier said that "Archer" season 10 was the stopping point of the series in his head. In the same interview with Uproxx, Reed admitted that nothing much has changed as far as his desire to end "Archer" with its season 10.

"So far it is. I don't want to overstay our welcome. I think that we have two interesting seasons to come... Season ten has been slowly percolating in my head. Yeah, I think that would be a good stopping point," Reed said.

"Archer" season 9 is expected to arrive in 2018.