'Archie' Comic Books to Feature Betty's Death?

The Archie comics might not always be as dark and dramatic as its TV adaptation "Riverdale," but it is just as exciting. The wait for the upcoming final installment of Mark Waid's comic books is intense. Fans want to know if the girl-next-door Betty Cooper will be killed off.

Facebook/ArchieComicsOfficial/ Will Betty Cooper die in the final installment of the three-part "Archie" arc "Over the Edge?"

To recap this week's issue, "Archie #21," it revealed the racer behind the wheel of the car found at the edge of the road in last month's installment. The racer was none other than Betty Cooper.

For the uninitiated, the first segment of the three-part "Over the Edge" arc of "Archie" showed how the blonde bombshell ended up on the road. When Reggie Mantle once again wanted to prove to Archie Andrews that he is the better man, he forced him into a drag race. All was well until Betty intervened, hoping to save her best friend. And again, as recently revealed, her meddling might have gotten her killed.

"So, while Betty will face death, deal with the ramifications of this crash and while we will show how her friends respond to the tragedy, I think it's safe to say things will shake down and we'll eventually get back to the status quo people have come to know," Waid said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.



Based on that alone, it seems like Betty is in the clear.

When asked by Entertainment Weekly about what Betty means to Riverdale, he said that she is the "heart of Riverdale," as the town depends on her greatly. This ever-caring character makes it a point to take care of the residents of the quaint town. She volunteers at animal shelters, reads to the blind, and she even delivers meals to coach Pee Wee.

"Heart of Riverdale" also happens to be the title of the arc following "Over the Edge."

On a different note, the TV adaptation is gearing up for its second season. Like the comics, a character is clinging for dear life. Will Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) die from his gunshot wound? Only time will tell.

"Riverdale" season 2 returns on Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.