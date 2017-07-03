Are Banks Open On The 4th Of July? Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase, HSBC Opening Hours

The 4th of July is almost here as the whole nation once again celebrates its birthday over two centuries ago. As always, the federal holiday will cause most public and private offices to close down for the festivities.

But with the celebrations come expenses either for beer, barbecue, baseball, or just good old family bonding. Which is why knowing which banks will be open will certainly save a lot of headache.

(Photo:REUTERS/Fred Prouser) An ATM machine at a Bank of America office is pictured in Burbank, California August 19, 2011.

While most big banks like Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase, HSBC will be closed on Tuesday, there are a few exceptions. However, these are mostly smaller regional banks or branches that are located in grocery stores. The majority of them will also be open for limited hours.

Here is the list of banks that will be open this 4th of July from Saving Advice.

Central Pacific Bank – The bank located in Hawaii will have selected branches open for the holiday. For families on vacation in the state, the banks will be open for a limited time between 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

First Convenience Bank – The Texas bank will have selected branches open during Independence Day for a limited time between 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Metro Bank – The bank located in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania will have its downtown and drive-thru branches open between 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM.

PNC Bank – Standalone branches of PNC will be closed during the celebrations however certain branches located in grocery stores will be open for a limited time. Customers are advised to contact their local supermarket to confirm which branches will be open and during what hours.

US Bank – Certain US Bank branches in grocery stores will be open on Tuesday. Like PNC, customers are also advised to inquire with their local supermarket.

UPS, FedEx and the United States Postal Service will not be delivering or picking up mail and parcels. The NASDAQ and New York Stock Exchange will also be closed on the 4th of July.