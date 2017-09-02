Are Banks Open on Labor Day 2017? Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase, Citi

(PHOTO: PIXABAY) The American Flag.

On Sept. 4, majority of Americans will take the day off in commemoration of Labor Day.

Unfortunately, those who are planning to do some in-person banking will have to wait the next day since all banks are likely to be closed during the holiday.

Bank of America will not be open on Labor Day. The same goes for Chase Bank and Citibank. Wells Fargo, on the other hand, will be open at least part of the day.

Office hours will vary by location, so it is best for customers to check with the branch near them.

Some in-store branches of U.S. Bank will also be open so, as with the Wells Fargo branches, customers should contact the specific locations in order to learn the schedule for Labor Day.

Those who would need to do bank transactions on that day can also just make use of the websites or mobile apps they have available online. ATMs will also be online for those who need to withdraw cash.

Apart from banks, financial markets, government offices, libraries and post offices will also be closed. Americans can spend Labor Day in museums and restaurants, which will be open on that day.

Labor Day is also a great time to take advantage of promotions on clothes, gadgets and even a brand-new car. Calvin Klein, Aeropostale and Charlotte Russe will have a lot of their stuff on sale as well as Rocket Dog and Macy's.

As usual, retail giants like Sears, Costco and Walmart will also take advantage of the holiday with mattresses discounts as one of the best deals shoppers can take advantage of.

Those who have been wanting to buy a car would also want to do it on Labor Day as many car dealers will put up some great deals in which buyers can save a lot on a new ride.