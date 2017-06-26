Are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Getting Back Together?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie cannot help but be the center of speculation as new rumors claim that Pitt is hopeful for another chance at rebuilding his relationship with the actress. The couple has been separated for nine months since their split in September 2016.

Reuters/Carlo AllegriAngelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at the screening of her directorial debut "In the Land of Blood and Honey"

Three-quarters of a year later, Brad Pitt is reportedly hopeful that their time apart could be enough to get them interested in giving their marriage another chance. The divorce proceedings for the couple are currently making little to no progress, as Pitt and Jolie decide on how to make it work for their six children, according to Life and Style Magazine.

A source claiming to be familiar with the on-goings with the couple reported that Pitt has been seeing Jolie at her home. "She has invited Brad over to her new Los Feliz mansion, which is close to his house," the insider revealed.

"Part of him hopes they can resume their lives together there and have a new beginning," the source confided.

His friends, meanwhile, are concerned that the award-winning actor will have to navigate their divorce proceeding carefully. According to the informant, "Brad has blinders on when it comes to Angie," the insider confided.

"His friends are very concerned that she is using him to get the divorce agreement changed, and once he realizes that, it could send him spinning," the source revealed, noting how the 53-year old actor could end up losing a lot more if he is not careful.

The couple has been relatively quiet about their divorce, aside from one time when Pitt spoke with GQ about their progress. In that interview, the actor shared how he and Jolie are working out the custody arrangement for their children, according to the International Business Times.