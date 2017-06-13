Are 'Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy's' Trophies Hinting at a 'Crash Team Racing' Reboot or Something Else?

Games are known for containing all kinds of Easter Eggs and references meant to give eagle-eyed fans a little chuckle when they first notice them, and it appears as though "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" features these as well.

Activision'Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy' is due out on June 30

With the Trophies of the three titles included in the trilogy surfacing online recently, some fans have already examined them to see if they contain anything worth noting.

In a recent report, A90sKid hints that there may indeed be something hidden in those Trophy lists.

The report highlighted three different Trophies – "Buckle Up, Boys, Buckle Up!," "Is There a Problem, Granny?!" and "Boo-yah, Grandma! Boo-yah!" – that may be worth paying attention to for fans.

So, why are these Trophies worth pointing out?

As the report goes on to mention, these Trophy names are references to TV commercials for "Crash Team Racing."

For those unfamiliar with this title, it features Crash Bandicoot together with his friends and enemies speeding all over the place in specially designed karts. The game is a bit of a departure from the traditional series formula but it was still well-received by many fans and critics.

Developers have not confirmed that they are planning to remake or even remaster "Crash Team Racing," but if not that, then could the Trophies be hinting at something else?

Speaking earlier this year to Gamespot, "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" creative director Dan Tanguay was asked if there was a chance that an entirely new entry of the franchise could be made available.

According to Tanguay, there is "absolutely" a desire on the part of the developers to come up with a new game, though that may depend on how the trilogy sells and what the decision-makers have in mind.

"Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" is set to be released on June 30, though fans may have to wait longer than that to see if a new "Crash Team Racing" game or simply a new entry in the series is coming.