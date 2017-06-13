Are Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama Back Together? Recent Photos on Singer's Instagram Spark Rumors

Rumor has it that singer Demi Lovato and ex-boyfriend "That '70s Show" cast member Wilmer Valderrama have gotten back together.

(Photo: Reuters/Mike Segar)A photo of singer Demi Lovato performing.

As reported by E! News, the former Disney teen star reportedly posted several photos on Instagram and Snapchat over the weekend detailing her reunion with Valderrama. The estranged couple had stayed amicable despite breaking up and the two of them celebrated L.A. Pride together.

While the photos sparked hopes in the hearts of fans rooting for their relationship to be rekindled, Lovato's caption confirmed that she and Valderrama are nothing more at the moment than best friends.

"Best friends no matter what," the caption in a photo posted on the singer's Instagram read.

Lovato and Valderrama ended their six-year relationship on June 2016. The ex-couple released a joint statement to E! News, saying:

"After almost six loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship. This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years."

At the time of their breakup announcement, the news came as a shock to their fans who frequently saw the former couple posting several pictures of the two of them together on their social media platforms.

Since the couple parted ways, the "Confident" singer has dated mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos. She started dating Vasconcelos late last year and the couple broke up only a couple of months ago. The couple's separation was reportedly a mutual decision and the split was not at all dramatic in any way.

Valderrama, on the other hand, was briefly linked to Minka Kelly after the two were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles and vacationing in Mexico with their friends. The actress revealed later on that the two of them are "good friends."