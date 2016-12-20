Are Democrats Holding a Grudge on Social Media?

Democrats were twice as likely to "unfriend" or block somebody on social media sites because of their political postings following the 2016 election and are five times more likely to avoid certain family members this Christmas because of conflicting political views, a new poll has found.

As the United States is coming off an intense and hostile election, the poll released on Monday morning by the Washington-based Public Religion Research Institute finds that 13 percent of Americans say that they either "unfriended," "blocked" or stopped following people on social media websites like Twitter and Facebook because of the political posts those people published following the Nov. 8 outcome.

As the election was won by Republican nominee Donald Trump, the survey finds that about one-quarter of Democrats (24 percent) say that they have "unfriended," "blocked" or stopped following people on social media sites after the election because of their political posts.

