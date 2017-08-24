Are Khloe Kardashian and Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Ready for the Next Step?

Facebook/KUTWK Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson might be expecting.

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ready to take the next step?

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is celebrating its 10th anniversary this 2017, and on Sept. 24, the show will air a special episode dedicated just for the occasion. So much has happened to the stars of the iconic reality TV show. Just recently, E! News got to talk to Khloe Kardashian's best friend, Malika Haqq, and she could not help but gush about her BFF's latest love.

"I'm very happy for Khloe and Tristan," Malika says. "They're just about to be together a year, less than a month from now. They really truly are like the best of friends. They do click, they get along really well. It's an easy-going relationship because there is no force. They're like-minded individuals and it shows in their relationship. They're both very loving."

Just last week, it has been reported that Khloe Kardashian is actually keen on getting pregnant and starting a family with the Canadian basketball star. According to an insider, Khloe thinks Tristan "is meant to be with her for the long haul."

Sadly for Khloe, Tristan is still a little bit hesitant about having a kid with her since he just became a dad late last year from another woman and wants to put some time between having kids.

"While he feels he will be a great father to their kids, and they both want lots of kids, Tristan feels like he just had a baby not long ago with another woman," an insider told Hollywoodlife.com. "He wants to put some time between his last child and starting a new family with Khlo."

However, Khloe's BFF won't be giving any timelines as to what her best friend should do next, Malika did admit that she thinks the 33-year-old Kardashian and Thompson have husband and wife potential.