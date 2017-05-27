Are Rasheeda and Kirk Frost Back Together?

Rasheeda Buckner-Frost reportedly snubbed her estranged husband's post on Instagram that greeted her a happy birthday and wished her the best.

(Photo: Facebook/VH1)A promo image for VH1's "Love and Hip Hop Atlanta" as one of the cover photos of the network's official Facebook page.

Rumors that the two "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" stars were back together continued to circulate after Kirk posted a sweet message to his wife for her special day. The two share the same birthday, but Rasheeda apparently saw no reason to make an effort to greet Kirk as well. In the short message, he told her loved her and used the hashtags "Best friends" and "Positive energy only."

The Frost couple made headlines when Kirk was revealed to be having an affair. His alleged mistress, Jasmine, previously gave birth to a son, who she claimed was his.

As per IB Times, Rasheeda heard the rumors from her friend Karlie Redd. When Kirk denied the allegations, Karlie decided to snoop around to discover the truth. She found out that Jasmine and the couple actually live in the same building and that Kirk was the one paying the bills.

While Kirk was forced to admit that he and Jasmine were hooking up, he said he was not sure if he was the one who got her pregnant. However, he said "no" to taking a paternity test to determine if Jasmine's son was his. Soon after, Rasheeda declared that she was thinking of filing for divorce but has yet to make a final decision.

In April, though, the rapper was shown wearing her wedding ring while posing for the cover of "Delux Magazine." This prompted speculations to emerge that she and her husband were working things out. Rasheeda, however, continued to stay quiet about the topic.

In her interview with the magazine, Rasheeda talked about how she was coping with her personal setbacks.

"When you're out and about and they are like 'Rasheeda, Oh My God I've been through this and that...' and people emailing you and leaving comments and all this type stuff you be like wow like sometimes you feel like I'm the only person going through this. I get a lot of women who say I help them and inspire them, and help them get through their situations," she told Delux.