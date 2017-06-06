Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Dating? Couple Reportedly Spotted in Nashville

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn has been recently spotted together in Swift's hometown in Nashville, and fans are taking this new development as a sign that the couple could be taking their rumored relationship to a new level.

Reuters/Lucas JacksonSinger Taylor Swift performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" to promote her new album "1989" in New York. Swift is reportedly dating British actor Joe Alwyn.

It appeared to fans and media outlets that Taylor Swift could be giving the British actor a personal tour of her hometown, according to the Daily Mail. The weekend gave a rare opportunity for followers to get a glimpse of the rumored couple, as the two were photographed having coffee and talking on a Tennessee spot on June 3, Saturday, as reported by E! Online.

The pair looks to be avoiding public scrutiny for the most part of their weekend trip, as the alleged couple was later reported to have spent some time at the house of Andrea Swift, Taylor's mom, for a small dinner party with a few close friends and family.

A source revealed that the simple occasion was a chance for Taylor and Joe to spend some time with Taylor's family and friends. "Food was served and everyone hung out together for several hours," the informant said.

Another source added that after Taylor and Joe went back to their own place later that evening. Then, the pair ordered food and called over a few friends to hang out. The source noted how Taylor wanted as little attention as could be managed during this trip.

"Taylor wants to keep this relationship private and has been taking measures to keep things low-key and under-the-radar," the source confided.

Earlier this year, the award-winning singer has been involved with a few fellow celebrities, including Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston. This time, it looks like the couple has learned a few things along the way, mostly about how to keep a budding relationship out of the public eye to give it a chance to thrive.