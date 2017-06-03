Are Today's Families Going to the Dogs?

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

For proof that our culture has gone to the dogs, look no further than the bizarrely parental ways many Americans talk about our furry friends.

If you haven't seen a series of new commercials from the wireless company, Sprint, consider yourself fortunate. The ads feature Instagram star Topher Brophy, who — besides bearing an uncanny likeness to Warner Sallman's painting of Jesus — has established an odd relationship with his wire-haired pooch.

"Who's that?" asks the cameraman. "He's my son," replies Brophy. He and his dog, Rosenberg, get easily confused, Brophy informs us, "because there's a resemblance."

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/the-dog-boomers-young-americans-choosing-canines-and-kitties-over-kids-184915/#6gGbrwPSyLWp5rbO.99

