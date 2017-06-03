Are Today's Families Going to the Dogs?
For proof that our culture has gone to the dogs, look no further than the bizarrely parental ways many Americans talk about our furry friends.
If you haven't seen a series of new commercials from the wireless company, Sprint, consider yourself fortunate. The ads feature Instagram star Topher Brophy, who — besides bearing an uncanny likeness to Warner Sallman's painting of Jesus — has established an odd relationship with his wire-haired pooch.
"Who's that?" asks the cameraman. "He's my son," replies Brophy. He and his dog, Rosenberg, get easily confused, Brophy informs us, "because there's a resemblance."
Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/the-dog-boomers-young-americans-choosing-canines-and-kitties-over-kids-184915/#6gGbrwPSyLWp5rbO.99