Are Walmart, Target, CostCo Open on 4th July 2017?

(Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)People watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Independence Day celebrations in New York, July 4, 2016.

With Independence Day coming up, retailers have put together their own gimmicks and promotions to aid Americans in celebrating the holiday.

Those who would like to drop by retailers like Walmart, Target or CostCo for some Fourth of July shopping would want to know these first before they make plans because not all stores will be open on Tuesday, July 4.

Target will be open on Independence Day, which is no surprise since the retailer only closes up for two occasions — Christmas and Easter. Target has even cooked up a special Fourth of July sale for its shoppers, offering up to 30 percent discount on home, furniture and patio items in addition to 20 percent price markdown on clothes, shoes and accessories.

Those who are planning to stop by Walmart to pick up something for the big day will be able to do so because the retailer's doors will be open on the Fourth of July.

Since it only closes during Christmas, Walmart will be open regular hours on Tuesday and will offer a lot of promotions for the holiday including a Feast on the Fourth special.

Here, buyers can take advantage of big discounts on some delicious dishes and cooking ingredients so that they can serve some good food to friends and family without breaking the bank.

There will also be up to 65 percent discount on kitchen appliances while many of the home clearance items will be offered for half their regular price. Sporting and outdoor recreation goods will also be discounted.

If there is one retailer closing up for Fourth of July, it will be CostCo. Those who need to purchase items from the retailer for Independence Day will have to do so this weekend or wait until Wednesday when the party is over.

CostCo will be open before and after Fourth of July. The online website of the retailer will be accessible, but customers should keep in mind that deliveries might be delayed due to the festivities.