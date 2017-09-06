Are You Letting the Devil Set Your Agenda?

"Grace changes the nature of man, but nothing changes the nature of sin" (John Owen).

The principle of sowing and reaping applies to all areas of our lives. We must first discipline ourselves before desire comes. We must first empty ourselves in order to be filled. We must first obey before receiving the blessing. We must first break before there is restoration. We must first pray before there is transformation. We must praise Him before there is peace. And we must first seek Him if we are to truly find Him — we must sow before we reap.

The word of God plants seeds (sow) so we can reap later. For example, when discouraged, refer to 2 Corinthians 4:8-12 (ESV) and thank God for His shelter in the storm, "We are afflicted in every way, but not crushed; perplexed, but not driven to despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; struck down, but not destroyed."

