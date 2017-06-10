Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Engaged? Facts About 'Dangerous Woman' Singer's Boyfriend

The Manchester bombing on May 22 left singer Ariana Grande devastated. The attack, which took place shortly after her concert, took the lives of 23 people and left more than 140 injured. Throughout this ordeal, Grande was comforted and supported by her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

YouTube/ArianaGrandeVEVO Ariana Grande and Mac Miller in "The Way" music video.

Here are five facts you need to know about Grande's boo:

His first move on Ari was through social media

The two first communicated with each other back in 2012 on Twitter. Grande tweeted that she was watching the Thanksgiving Day parade, to which Miller replied by greeting her Happy Thanksgiving. Miller suggested that they do a duet together, which eventually led to them performing their own version of the Christmas classic "Baby It's Cold Outside."

Ari and Mac have collaborated together

Even before they became an item, Miller became a familiar name to Grande's fans when they collaborated on her 2013 song "The Way." They worked together again on a remix of Grande's song "Into You," during which it was rumored that romance had blossomed for the two.

For Miller's upcoming album, "The Divine Feminine," Grande is said to feature on a track called "My Favorite Part."

Mac had his own reality show on MTV

In 2013, the 24-year-old rapper appeared on his own MTV2 series called "Mac Miller and the Most Dope Family." The show chronicled his crazy adventures with some of his closest friends. The show ended in 2014 after two seasons.

Mac is a recovered addict

In 2012, Miller admittedly became addicted to "lean," which is a combination of Codeine and Promethazine. At that time, Miller was struggling with stress from his hectic tour schedule. He broke the habit and began rehabilitation within the same year.

Mac is not a fan of Donald Trump

Years before he was elected president of the United States, Miller got into a Twitter fight with Donald Trump. He later wrote a song about the businessman, aptly titled "Donald Trump," over which the former "The Apprentice" star threatened to sue the rapper.

"He got pissed because I called him a d**k. I was 19, and he went off," Miller told Vogue. "If you want to put it in perspective, the person who could possibly be the leader of the country flipped out on a 19-year-old kid calling him a d**k with a Twitter rant."

BONUS: Are Ariana Grande and Mac Miller engaged?

That's one burning question fans are asking. At the recent One Love Manchester concert, Grande was photographed wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring on her left hand. This sparked speculation that Miller had already popped the question. However, neither Miller nor Grande has addressed the issue.