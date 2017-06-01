Ariana Grande and Mac Miller News: Couple's Relationship Reportedly Stronger Following Manchester Attack

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller's relationship has reportedly become stronger after the Manchester attack.

REUTERS/Fred ThornhillAriana Grande reaches out to fans as she performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVA) in Toronto, June 15, 2014.

Reportedly, Miller has not left Grande's side since the pop singer returned to the U.S. last week. Grande had to cut her U.K. tour short when a suicide bomber attacked the Manchester Arena were she was performing during one out of her two "Dangerous Woman Tour" concerts.

YouTube/ArianaGrandeVevo Screengrab from the music video of Ariana Grande's song "The Way" featuring Mac Miller.

Miller, 25, was the first one to greet Grande, 23, when she touched down on U.S. soil after the attack that claimed 22 innocent lives. The pop songstress boarded a private jet with her mother, Joan, and came back to her hometown in Florida.

"They were met at the airport by Ariana's boyfriend, Mac Miller," a source told E! News. "When Ariana got off the plane, Mac greeted her on the tarmac with a long hug followed by a kiss. Mac also gave Ariana's mom a hug. It was a very emotional reunion and they stood talking for a minute before getting into the car."

The insider went on to say that Grande looked like she did not get any sleep during the flight. Photos from The Sun proved the source's claims, with Miller even bringing Grande's pet dog to help cheer her up.

Grande has since called off her tour but promised to return for a benefit concert for the victims. The upcoming concert is scheduled on June 4 and it will feature performances by other artists, including Katy Perry, Niall Horan, Coldplay, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus.

The "Side to Side" singer confirmed her relationship with Miller in September 2016. During an interview, host Ellen DeGeneres asked if Grande was dating Miller. "Oh yeah," Grande answered before playfully hiding under her sleeves.