Ariana Grande and Religion: Is Singer a Christian or Not?

On May 22, Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester City was successfully targeted by a suicide bomber, and in the aftermath, 23 individuals were unfortunately killed, including kids, while 120 were left injured. It certainly hasn't been great for the fans who only wished to have fun and see their favorite singer perform live. But the situation unfortunately weighed down the young singer, leaving her devastated over the attack..

Facebook/arianagrandeThe 23-year old singer had previously admitted her departure from the Roman Catholic Church.

While this incident was in no way Grande's fault and she was also just a victim of circumstance, people couldn't help question her faith since the attacker was Muslim and that he may have targeted the concert because Grande was a Christian. However, it is highly unlikely that Grande's religion played a role in the attack since she is a Jew.

In October 2014, Grande revealed that she had turned to the Kabbalah teachings, an ancient Jewish way of interpreting the Bible, after the Roman Catholic Church rejected her brother, Frankie Grande, who happens to be openly gay. According to the Daily Mail, Grande did not agree with the teachings of Christianity in regards to homosexuality. She and her brother then found the Kabbalah faith and immediately developed a connection with it.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old has successfully conducted a benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester tragedy. Several big name artists, like Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, the Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay and Miley Cyrus, among others, showed up and performed alongside Ariana Grande. According to reports, the concert successfully raised nearly $3.5 million for the victims of the attack.