Ariana Grande Concert Explosion News Update: Katy Perry, Cher Offer Prayers as 19 Killed in Likely Terror Attack

A blast on Monday night at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left at least 19 people dead and scores of others injured, police said.

Police said they were responding to reports of an explosion and it has been reported that at least 19 have been killed with around 50 others injured.

REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson Ariana Grande performs "Just a Little Bit of Your Heart" at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015.

"We were making our way out and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming," concert-goer Catherine Macfarlane told Reuters.

"It was a huge explosion -- you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out."

Manchester Arena, the largest indoor arena in Europe, opened in 1995 and has a capacity for 21,000 people, according to its website. It is a popular concert and sporting venue.

A spokesman for Ariana Grande's record label said that the singer was "okay". A video posted on Twitter showed fans screaming and running out of the venue.

Britain is on its second-highest alert level of "severe" meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.

Evie Brewster, who attended the concert, told MailOnline: 'Ariana Grande had just finished her last song and left the stage when a huge explosion sounded.

'Suddenly everybody started screaming and running for the exit.'

Katy Perry was among the pop stars tweeting their prayers. She tweeted: "Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry)".

Meanwhile, Cher also wrote: "MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017".