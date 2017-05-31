Ariana Grande Joined by Justin Bieber, Coldplay for 'One Love Manchester' Benefit Concert on June 4

After the horrifying tragedy in Manchester that left at least 22 victims dead, Ariana Grande will perform at a benefit concert this coming Sunday in order to raise funds for those affected.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/PHIL MCCARTEN)Ariana Grande will be performing at One Love Manchester, along with Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Katy Perry.

Grande shared the news via Twitter. The concert, which is called "One Love Manchester," will take place on Sunday, June 4, at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, United Kingdom. According to the event's website, ticket sales will be donated to Red Cross Society's Manchester Emergency Fund. Revenues are expected to be around £2 million.

Fans who were at the May 22 concert when the suicide bombing took place can attend the "One Love Manchester" benefit concert free of charge. Those who are interested can register here by 4 p.m. BST (11 a.m. EDT) on May 31. As for those who were not at the concert but simply want to attend, tickets will go on sale on Thursday, June 1. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

On the day of "One Love Manchester," concertgoers are advised not to bring with them any bags for ease of entry.

Grande will not be the only artist performing and supporting the cause, though. British band Coldplay and English pop group Take That are also scheduled to perform. Irish singer Niall Horan, who was a member of British boy band One Direction, will likewise play at the concert. Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams and Usher round out the lineup.

However, the list is not yet final, and more artists are expected to join as well.

The Manchester attack occurred as concertgoers were leaving the arena after Grande's concert last week. The "Side to Side" singer has since posted a tweet and a lengthy message on her Twitter account.

"My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones," her message reads. "There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way."

As a result of the tragedy, Grande canceled some Eurpoean dates of her "Dangerous Woman" tour. It will pick back up in France on June 7.