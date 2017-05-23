Ariana Grande Manchester concert attack: Singer feels 'broken' after scores die at her show

The Ariana Grande concert held Monday night at Manchester Arena in England made headlines all over the world, but for a terrifying reason.

Reuters/Andrew YatesTwo concert-goers are wrapped in thermal blankets following the explosion at the Manchester Arena during Ariana Grande's concert.

An explosion took place near the entrance of the arena after Grande performed her last song, affecting those who were exiting the venue. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the Greater Manchester Police released a statement that said, "So far 19 people have been confirmed dead, with 50 others injured. This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise."

According to an update from the Telegraph, 22 people, including children, died.

Grande was unharmed from the incident and has since expressed her thoughts about the tragedy. On Twitter, she said apologetically: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. [sic]"

Videos have appeared online showing the moments after the explosion in which people are in panic. Some witnesses even shared their accounts of the tragedy, like a person named Andy Holey, who went to the concert venue to pick up his wife and daughter.

He told the BBC, "As I was waiting, an explosion went off and it threw me about 30 feet from one set of doors to the other set of doors."

He added, "When I got up I saw bodies lying on the ground. My first thought was to go into the arena to try to find my family. When I couldn't find them, I went outside with the police and fire and looked through some of the bodies to try and find my wife and daughter."

Luckily, he was able to find his family and they were unharmed. However, it was not the case for some others as several lives were taken.

As reported by CNBC, Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, released a statement in which he thanked "Manchester's first responders, who rushed towards danger to help save lives."

"We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families and all those affected in your hearts and prayers," he added.