Ariana Grande Resumes 'Dangerous Woman' Tour, Shares Photos and Thoughts on Social Media

Ariana Grande has resumed her "Dangerous Woman" tour after performing at the "One Love Manchester" benefit concert on June 4.

REUTERS/PHIL MCCARTENAriana Grande has resumed her 'Dangerous Woman' tour.

It can be recalled that Grande suspended her tour after a suicide bombing in Manchester left at least 22 dead and many more injured. The attack took place after her concert in the British city just as concertgoers were leaving.

Grande's world tour picked back up on June 7 in Paris, France. Prior to her return to the stage, the "One Last Time" singer took to her Instagram to share her feelings with her fans.

"Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart," she wrote. "Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew.

I love you I love you."

Grande also shared some photos and videos from her first concert back.

Three days before her Paris concert, the four-time Grammy Award nominee headlined the "One Love Manchester" benefit concert, which saw her share the stage with other famous acts like Coldplay, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry. Grande delivered a strong and emotional rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" as a closing song.

After the show, Grande and her crew got tattoos of Manchester bees as a tribute to the great city. According to The Sun, artists from Manchester Ink went backstage to give the singer and her crew the tattoos.

Grande's big brother, Frankie, was at the benefit concert to support his popstar sister through it all. "She seems calm out there because that's her in her element. That's what she was born to do," he said. "She is strong, so much stronger than anyone thought. She's strong for her fans."

The "Side to Side" hitmaker just had a concert at Halle Tony Garnier in the city of Lyon. She will next travel to Spain and Italy for the rest of her European tour.