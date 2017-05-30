Ariana Grande to Go Back to Manchester to Lead Benefit Concert for Victims of Bomb Explosion

On the latest news on pop star Ariana Grande, she is expected to go back to Manchester soon to lead a star-studded lineup of artists performing in a benefit concert for the victims of the explosion that happened at her "Dangerous Woman" tour.

REUTERS/Fred ThornhillAriana Grande reaches out to fans as she performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVA) in Toronto, June 15, 2014.

At late night of May 22, while Grande's concert was just wrapping up, a bomb exploded and killed at least 22 people and hurt about 59 more who attended the music event at the Manchester Arena. The local authorities immediately referred to the incident as a terrorist attack and made several arrests a few days after.

A few hours after the bombing attack, Grande went to her Twitter page and expressed that she was "broken" by the event and also said she is "so so sorry" for what happened. Reports followed that said the "One Last Time" singer was "in hysterics" upon learning how many people died from the attack.

However, despite being distraught over what happened, a brave Grande addressed her fans last May 27 through Twitter with a lengthy open letter where she also announced: "I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families."

In the same open letter to fans, Grande mentioned that "fellow musicians and friends" have reached out to her and want to be part of the benefit concert. Meanwhile, TMZ also reported that Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, is tapping "some of the biggest names in music" and have started booking them for the said event.

However, the lineup of artists as well as the date of the concert have yet to be announced. In Grande's letter, she promised to reveal details "as soon as everything is confirmed."

Grande went on to express that her "Dangerous Woman" world tour was always intended to a "safe space" for her fans and promised that the Manchester attack will not change that.

Following the bombing incident, Grande's management decided to suspend several "Dangerous Woman" shows after May 22 up to her Switzerland concert that was set on June 5. Based on Grande's website, her world tour will resume on June 7 at the Accorhotels Arena in Paris, France.