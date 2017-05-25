Ariana Grande U.K. concert update: How to refund tickets after singer's indefinite suspension of tour

Ariana Grande has decided to indefinitely suspend her European tour in the wake of the Manchester terrorist attack. Several people were killed and injured after a bomb exploded toward the end of the 23-year-old's concert.

REUTERS/Andrew YatesTwo women wrapped in thermal blankets stand near the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing.

As of press time, Grande's team has not yet given any information about the rescheduling or possible cancellation of her concert series. Fans who have purchased tickets to any of Grande's upcoming concerts in Europe can ask to get a refund.

Live Nation's terms and conditions note that buyers will be entitled to refunds in case an act of terrorism happens during an event. However, personal accommodation charges and travel expenses will not be covered by the company. Tickets Now also has a similar policy when it comes to refunds. The only difference is that they do not refund tickets for rescheduled or postponed events.

For further information, fans are advised to contact the outlets where they purchased their tickets for Grande's concert.

"We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act," Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, said in a press release. "We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers,"

Grande returned to the U.S. on Tuesday, a day after the attack. Reuters reports that Grande was seen walking down the stairs of a private plane at an airport in Florida. She was met by her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, and members of her family.

A number of artists have already cancelled or postponed their gigs in London to pay respect to the terrorist attack victims. The artists include Blondie and Take That.