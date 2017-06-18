Ariana Grande World Tour News 2017: Singer Thanks Fans for Support After Concluding European Leg of 'Dangerous Woman' Tour

After suspending her "Dangerous Woman" world tour in the wake of the fateful terror attack during the Manchester leg of her concert in May, Ariana Grande finally concluded the European leg of her concert with a special message for her fans.

arianagrande.comAriana Grande is scheduled to resume her Dangerous Woman World Tour in Latin America by the end of June 2017.

On Instagram, the pop singer thanked her fans for their continuous support for her after the bombing incident that killed 23 individuals, including the British Muslim suicide bomber Salman Ramadan Abedi on May 22. Aside from the casualties, 119 individuals were also injured after the homemade bomb was detonated at the Manchester Arena.

After the bombing, Grande spearheaded a benefit concert for the victims of the tragedy titled "One Love Manchester," which was attended by several guest stars like the Black Eyed Peas, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and other artists to raise funds for the victims and their families.

"At the close of this European leg of my Dangerous Woman tour, I just wanted to thank you properly for the overwhelming love and support you've shown me, my crew, and each other during this challenging time," the "Side to Side" singer stated in the caption. "Spending this time with you this month has been so very healing and special! Thank you for being here. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity in supporting One Love Manchester and for helping the families as much as you possibly could."

The European leg of Grande's "Dangerous Woman" tour ended at the Pala Alpitour in Turin Italy on Saturday, June 17.

According to Grande's official tour schedule, she will resume with a seven-city tour in Latin America starting in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Thursday, June 29, at the Jeunesse Arena. She will also drop by Chile, Argentina and Costa Rica then conclude the Latin American schedule in Mexico on July 19.

Grande will also visit her Asian fans throughout the month of August. It will kick off with two concerts in Japan on Aug. 12 and 13, then head to Bangkok on Aug. 17. The singer will then visit the Philippines on Aug. 21 before capping the first half of her Asian tour in Vietnam on Aug. 23.

The pop star will also visit New Zealand and Australia before heading back to Asia to finish her last three shows in Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong in September.