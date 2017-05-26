Ariana Grande's European Tour Suspended, Picks Back Up in France on June 7

Following the tragic suicide bombing that took place in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, Ariana Grande has put her European tour on suspension.

The "Dangerous Woman" singer was scheduled to take London's O2 stage next on May 25 and 26. However, the incident that occurred after her Manchester concert led her to cancel the shows. The suspension will also affect her other shows scheduled in Antwerp, Lodz, Frankfurt and Zurich. Fans with tickets whose shows have been canceled can ask for a refund from their respective ticketsellers.

"Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost," a statement from LiveNation revealed (via Forbes). "The O2 shows this week have been cancelled as well as shows through June 5 in Switzerland. We ask that at this time we continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence."

The suicide bombing took the lives of at least 22 fans who were leaving the arena just after the concert. Over 50 other people were left with injuries.

Locals in the Manchester area took to Twitter the night of the bombing, offering free rooms and beds to the people who attended the concert. Twitter users utilized the hashtag #RoomForManchester and taxi drivers started giving free rides to those in need.

Grande took to her own Twitter account to express how apologetic she was. Fans quickly tried to console the "Into You" singer and assured her that the horrible incident was not her fault in any way.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Fellow singers Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus also offered up their support by posting photos and messages on their respective Instagram pages.