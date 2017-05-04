Arizona Cardinals NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Cardinals Express Interest in Quarterback Blaine Gabbert

The Arizona Cardinals sure fooled a lot of people during draft week. The club checked out a lot of the top quarterback prospects in the weeks leading up to the draft, and that led observers to speculate that they might draft their quarterback of the future this year. But instead of drafting a quarterback, the Cardinals decided to use their picks to fill the other holes on their roster.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Excel23)Blaine Gabbert with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011.

They did miss out on Mitchell Trubisky, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, so maybe they just didn't like to use their picks on the remaining quarterbacks in the draft. The team did sign undrafted rookie Trevor Knight and they also have Drew Stanton and Zac Dysert on the roster to back up Carson Palmer. However, it looks like they are really considering adding one more.

The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson has reported that the Cardinals are "in talks" with Blaine Gabbert, and AZCentral's Kent Somers said a league source has confirmed to them that the team is interested in the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and they are planning to work him out this week.

Gabbert started for the 49ers during the first five games of last season, but after the team struggled to a 1–4 start, head coach Chip Kelly decided to give the starting job to Colin Kaepernick instead.

"The 6-foot-4, 235-pound QB has the size Cardinals coach Bruce Arians generally looks for in his quarterbacks, but has generally struggled to gain much traction over his six seasons in the NFL," Arizona Sports' Adam Green said in his piece about the Cardinals' quarterback situation.

"Gabbert's career seemed like it might be trending up in 2015, however, as he passed for 2,031 yards and 10 touchdowns with seven picks for the 49ers, playing well enough to earn the starting job heading into 2016. However, he underwhelmed, losing his place on the depth chart after five games," he continued.