Arizona Cardinals NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Rookie Quarterback Will Have First-Team Reps

The Arizona Cardinals have made no secret of their intentions to select a quarterback in this year's draft. Palmer is on his last legs and the team is planning to limit his playing time next season.

The team has spent a lot of time checking out the top prospects in the past few weeks and Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians has even mentioned that one of the young quarterbacks has what it takes to a start right away in the National Football League (NFL).

Well, it seems that whoever they draft is going to have a chance for regular first-team reps as a rookie because Carson Palmer is not going to practice on Wednesdays.

"If we are fortunate enough to get one, he's going to have a very unique situation. He's going to get first-team game reps with the starting offense on Wednesday. Well, that ain't a normal rookie. So this is going to be very unique situation if the guy falls to us," Arians said, via the Arizona Republic.

It's actually a good idea because a lot is at stake here. Most of the quarterback prospects in this year's draft are raw and they aren't ready to start. But with the Cardinals, a rookie quarterback will get the chance to run practice once a week.

Meanwhile, Arians seems to think that they have plenty of options in the draft.

"I think there is more than one. Maybe five or six. This is probably the best group of arms in the last four or five years. A number of arms," he said, according to Arizona Sports.

North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky, Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer, Clemson's Deshaun Watson, Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes and California's Davis Webb are generally considered the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft class. The Cardinals will get to land their choice of quarterback with the 13th overall pick.