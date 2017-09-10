Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions Live Stream Free (Fox TV): Watch Online NFL 2017 Football

The Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions will face off on Sunday as the NFL 2017 regular season gets truly going. The game takes place from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, with a scheduled start time of 1 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on TV on the Fox network or online through live stream (details below).

(Photo: Reuters/Jessica Rinaldi) Former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Quentin Groves (54) celebrates with teammates James Sanders (39), Kerry Rhodes (25), William Gay (22) and Daryn Colledge (71) during the final moment of the fourth quarter of their NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts September 16, 2012.

The Lions will be without defensive lineman Kerry Hyder, who they lost to injury in their first preseason game - he suffered an achilles tendon injury. However, recently defensive end Ziggy Ansah came off the physically unable to perform list, which is some good news for the team.

This will be the 65th regular season match up between these two teams, and the Lions lead 31-28-5. However, in more recent history it is the Cardinals that have the upper hand, and they have won each of the last seven games against the Lions dating back to 2006.

In fact from the last 15 meetings between these two teams, the Cardinals have won 12 of them. Last season the Cardinals won handily 42-17, and the Lions will be desperate to put on a better performance than that today.

Earlier this week the Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots started their season against the Kansas City Chiefs, and prior to the game many were hailing the Patriots as a team potentially capable of a "perfect season".

However, it seems New England wanted to get any pressure associated with that record off their shoulders from the start as they capitulated in the fourth quarter to lose the game 27-42.

The game had been a tight one until the final quarter. At the end of the first there was nothing separating the teams as things were deadlocked on 7-7. Either side of half time, the Patriots nudged their way into the lead, winning each quarter 10-7, to head into the fourth with a healthy six point lead.

Many had expected the Patriots to turn the screw in the fourth and power on to victory. However, nothing can be further from the truth, as the Chiefs were the ones who exploded into life, scoring 21 unanswered points in the final quarter to post an overwhelming 42-27 scoreline.

Kareem Hunt was one hero for the Chiefs on Thursday night. He fumbled on his first ever NFL carry, and others may have allowed that to affect their confidence. Not Hunt. He went on to score three times and recorded an amazing 239 yards on his pro debut which is the highest for an NFL debut since the 1970 merger.

Chiefs' coach Andy Reid revealed just how much the win meant to Kansas City, as he said after the game: "We're going to enjoy the heck out of it."

However, he also put the win in perspective, adding, "It's one of 16 and something to build on."

Reid spoke about Hunt's amazing debut: "It started out just a little bit shaky, but it was all heart. He was trying too hard."

Revealing just what an accomplishment the Chiefs had achieved, Alex Smith became the first quarterback to pile on 300-plus yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions against Patriots' coach Bill Belichick. The Chiefs' 42 points were also the most New England have allowed under Belichick in his 17-plus seasons with the Patriots.

This was also the first time the Patriots had lost at the Gillette Stadium after leading at half-time, which was a record that spanned an impressive 82 games.

In reaction to their disappointing loss, quarterback Tom Brady said afterwards, "I just think we need to have more urgency and go out there and perform a lot better. It's a winning attitude, a championship attitude you have to bring every day. We had it handed to us on our own field."

Smith said of Hunt: "To start on your first carry like that and have it go like that, it would be hard to overcome for a lot of guys. I thought it was awesome coach coming right back to him. There was a good chunk there where we were going as Kareem was going. He was really a big chunk of the offense tonight. For a young guy, we put a lot on him, in all facets of the offense tonight, and he was able to handle it."

Today's game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions has a scheduled start time of 1 p.m. ET and can be watched on TV on the Fox network. The game can also be watched online through live stream by clicking here.