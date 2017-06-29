Arizona Heat Wave 2017: Eggs Get Cooked on Dashboards, Signs Melt in Super High Temperatures

Temperatures in Arizona in recent weeks have been enough to do some outdoor cooking just from the sun alone, as social media posts poked a bit of fun at the situation in the desert state. Record-breaking temperatures have soared as high as 119 degrees Fahrenheit in Phoenix, which, at one point, grounded flights out of Sky Harbor International Airport.

Reuters/Steve MarcusA sign warns of extreme heat as tourists enter Death Valley National Park in California.

People have been posting their daily coverage of the heat wave currently hitting the Southwest region of the United States on social media, and the result has been astounding, to say the least.

Posts on Twitter and other social media sites show things like cacti, asphalt, garbage cans and even street signs giving up and wilting from the extreme heat blanketing the state. The lack of wind and rain only worsened the temperature which climbed as high as 119 degrees Fahrenheit. This, fortunately, has subsided down somewhat, at 112 degrees as of Monday, June 26, according to the International Business Times.

At one point, the extreme heat even made commercial flights an issue as American Airlines canceled 20 flights out of Sky Harbor International Airport on Monday, June 19. The forecast for June 20, at 120 degrees Fahrenheit, actually exceeded the safe operating temperature range for the Bombardier CRJ aircraft that the airline was scheduled to use for those flights, according to USA Today.

Enterprising residents in Arizona has shown off some culinary feats that were only possible with the record-breaking heat. The Twitter account of the Flood Warning Branch in Maricopa city posted a picture of an egg supposedly fried over an aluminum pan after two hours in a car.

Not to be outdone, user @confuzzledteen3 was reportedly able to bake a cookie on the dashboard of a car after less than one and a half hours, according to his Twitter photo post.

Somewhat more alarming are posts on Twitter showing some road signs that look to be melting, supposedly from the heat of the sun. Twitter user @ShellyBCH described her post, showing a road sign whose letters seem to have melted off, with the caption: "You know it's hot when signs melt...... #Arizona #HOT."