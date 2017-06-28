'Arizona Sunshine' News: Zombie Shooter Now Out for the PlayStation VR

"Arizona Sunshine" was among the gems at a time when good virtual reality games where as rare as unicorns. The VR zombie-shooter quickly rose to popularity when it was released on the Steam VR and Oculus Rift last year.

Vertigo Games/YoutubeScreenshot from "Arizona Sunshine" PS VR launch trailer

The game hoarded in the cash in its first month, with sales reaching over $1.4 million. Now the 2016 VR Game of the Year is heading to Sony's own PlayStation VR headset.

To announce its arrival to the PSVR, Vertigo Games unveiled a new launch trailer for the game. And to encourage players to try out the game, a Launch Edition has been released at 10 percent off until July 4.

Developed by Jaywalker Interactive, "Arizona Sunshine" puts the player right in the middle of the action with free-movement and teleportation navigation systems. The developer promises "next-level zombie mutilation" and a ton of realistic physics and particle effects.

The game's plot can be classified as generic. Other than the desert environment, the players must find clues regarding other survivors while fending off hordes of undead. Players can fly it solo or join up with a friend in co-op multiplayer. A Horde Mode is also available where up to three players can fight their way against endless waves of zombies.

The game can be used with Sony's aim controller, which was designed for the PS VR with precision shooting in mind. And as far as the first reviews are concerned, it certainly helps in blasting the brains out of the undead.

Unfortunately, the PS VR version of the game can hardly compete with the PC version in terms of graphics. Given the limited processing power of the console, the PS VR version is essentially a downgrade from the original versions.

Nevertheless, it is still an awesome VR zombie shooter in its own right. With that in mind, "Arizona Sunshine" is still a worthy purchase for those who own a PS VR and are hungry for more games. But for those who don't have a PS VR or simply want better graphics, the game is currently on sale on Steam at 20 percent off.