'Ark: Survival Evolved' Gameplay News: Devs Announce Newest Expansion Pack 'Aberration'

Studio Wildcard has recently announced that the next game expansion for "Ark: Survival Evolved" will be called "Aberration."

To announce the upcoming expansion, the developers launched a short gameplay walkthrough video. Players can see in the video teaser that "Aberration" will take place mainly in an "elaborate underground biome system."

The game has gained popularity for its main gameplay that is set in a primitive environment, which explains the word "survival" in the title. However, in "Aberration's" trailer, the developers hinted that players would be required to be more resourceful in order to deal with the challenges in the underground world.

In the developer's description of the expansion game, it was hinted that after players wake up in the Aberration, they will start to face "exotic new challenges." The new environment poses more threat to the player's survival as they will be exposed to "extreme radioactive sunlight and environmental hazards."

Meanwhile, in order to survive, gamers will have to make use of resources available from their surroundings. Everything from mobilizing and finding light will be a challenge. According to the video's description, players will have to learn how to use "ziplines, wingsuits, climbing gear, cave dwellings, charge-batteries, and far more."

Apart from the challenging environment, players are also set to encounter new creatures that have never been seen before as they occupy the underground world in "Aberration."

Being in the underworld, deprived of light, Aberration's inhabitants have evolved into fearsome creatures called by the developers as the "Nameless." They are described as "element-infused humanoids" that hate one thing that players need to survive — light.

According to Videogamer, the newest expansion game will also feature additional 50 Engrams that the players can craft from objects found in their surroundings. Some of them are hazmat suits, explosive ammunition, glow sticks, and rail guns.

The "Aberration" expansion game will automatically be added to the game for those who purchased the Season Pass. Meanwhile, other players can purchase it individually. "Aberration" will be released sometime next month.