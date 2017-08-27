'Ark: Survival Evolved' Launch Trailer, Gameplay News: Game's Full Release on Aug. 29 Comes With Ragnarok Update

"Ark: Survival Evolved" now has an official launch trailer, as Studio Wildcard revealed the world and all the base-building and exploration that players will get to do in it. The game goes out to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Instagram/Survivetheark A screenshot of "Ark: Survival Evolved" filled with dinosaurs, much like the game's official launch trailer.

The highly anticipated open-world game will finally leave the early access phase in less than a week, and Studio Wildcard is now working overtime to prep the game for its launch on Aug. 29. The small details in the official launch trailer that the studio released on Thursday, Aug. 24, show how much the team has progressed.

"The adventure has only begun," however, as the game developers said in their video description. "ARK is going to become even more fun with surprise new content at launch and beyond, as we continue to have a behemoth amount of additional gameplay, creatures, and story elements in the works," Studio Wildcard added, hinting at surprise reveals coming next week.

"Ark: Survival Evolved" already has a ton of activities that players will get to try out over the months and years following the game's launch. There's cooperative base-building, both above the ground and underwater. There's a ton of dinosaurs to tame, breed and ride, as well as otters to throw into lakes and fiery flaming birds to look at and maybe not touch.

The Ragnarok update is finally coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on launch day as well, according to PlayStation Lifestyle. The South West part of the world of "Ark: Survival Evolved" is about to become much bigger, as the update opens up an additional 25 percent landmass.

Lots of new places to build on, as well as a chain of large islands, are coming with the update. A Wyvern cove, temple ruins, a meteor crash site, underwater passages and more are just among the attractions coming with the Ragnarok map.

Players can and will ride dinosaurs, as the new launch trailer for "Ark: Survival Evolved" shows every chance it gets in the video below.