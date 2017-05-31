'ARK: Survival Evolved' Mega PC Update: Patch 258 Adds New Creatures, Motorboat and More

The latest "ARK: Survival Evolved" patch recently dropped for PC gamers on Steam, and it came with new creatures, items and features.

(Photo: Facebook/survivetheark)A promotional photo of "ARK: Survival Evolved."

Studio Wildcard has officially launched all announced creatures as of the release of Patch 258, putting the open-world survival video game much closer to an Early Access exit.

Patch 258 of the game adds a total of five new dinosaurs, which is one more than the typical four in recent updates. The added animals are the Hyaenodon, Hesperornis, Megatherium, Megalania and Yutyrannus. This new addition of animals concludes the planned releases for "ARK: Survival Evolved."

A new ARK vehicle has also been added — a motorboat which is now available with some bonuses over an ordinary boat. The vehicle is powered by gasoline, and the motorboat has more health as well as a higher structure limit.

Studio Wildcard has also extended pack behavior to Dire Wolves. Similar to the Allosaurus and the Hyaenodon, the highest level Dire Wolf will be the alpha member of the pack. Sound updates have also been applied, while user interface updates were also incorporated to the tribe log, custom recipe, painting and dyeing screens, and the dino ancestry.

There is also a running sale on Steam for "ARK: Survival Evolved" as part of the video game's latest mega patch update.

According to the Inquisitr, the main game is currently being sold at the discounted price of $9.59. A bundle featuring the main game and the Scorched Earth expansion has also been discounted by more than 70 percent, and is given a price tag of $13.58. The expansion can also be purchased separately for the price of $6.39.

Patch 258 is currently only available on PC through Steam, but PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users should expect the patch for "ARK: Survival Evolved" to arrive on the consoles in a few weeks, if Studio Wildcard's past scheduled releases are any indication.