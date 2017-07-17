'ARK: Survival Evolved' News: Latest Xbox One Update Released, 'Ragnarok' Coming This Week

(Photo: Studio Wildcard) A screenshot from the "Ragnarok" Expansion map for "ARK: Survival Evolved."

The latest Xbox One update for "ARK: Survival Evolved" has finally been rolled out. Studio Wildcard community manager Jen warned that it will be a larger patch.

This is because the developer will continue to replace old files such as textures and DMs in the game with "better optimized" versions.

In turn, the "ARK: Survival Evolved" Xbox One update will be a massive 22.16 GB download with extra 5.4 GB for the "Scorched Earth" expansion of the game so players would want to make sure they free up the space necessary to accommodate the update.

The changes and tweaks within the update including a new achievement and much-needed fixes are the same as the ones released on PC all the way up to update 262. The full notes are detailed here.

The PlayStation 4 (PS4) version of the "ARK: Survival Evolved" update is expected to arrive shortly. Thanks to the timing, Sony console players will not have to go through the memory glitch that Xbox One users had to endure.

Studio Wildcard has also revealed that the "ARK: Survival Evolved" expansion map, "Ragnarok," should be available as early as July 19. The downloadable content (DLC) was first released on PC last month.

The new map combines The Island, Scorched Earth and all new biomes into a lethal 144 sq. km. environment offering "ultimate survivor experience."

In the "Ragnarok" DLC, "ARK: Survival Evolved" gamers will find themselves in varying but equally challenging situations such as fighting the cold while also tackling active volcanoes.

The map is also home to more deadly threats such as polar bears, ice wyverns and "a mystical creature many have yet to tame in the ARK universe." The official description reads: