'Ark: Survival Evolved' News 2017: PS4 Update 1.08 Released; PC Update, More Hairstyles to Come

By Janna Dela Cruz , Christian Post Contributor

Studio Wildcard has finally rolled out update 1.08 for the PlayStation 4 (PS4) version of the open-world action-adventure survival video game, "Ark: Survival Evolved."

The update, like the most recent ones, is more about improving the performance of the game on the said console rather than adding new features and tweaks to it.

Studio WildcardA screenshot from "Ark: Survival Evolved"

"The PS4 patch that just rolled out is some further work Abstraction have done towards improving the memory, should mean less blue screens," Studio Wildcard community manager Jat detailed on Twitter.

This is the latest attempt of Studio Wildcard to fix the memory issues that have infected the PS4 version of "Ark: Survival Evolved" in the past few weeks.

A lot of fixes and a previous update were all deployed to vanquish the persistent bug, but it remains to be a problem to some PS4 players.

However, it looks like update 1.08 will see major progress in the company's efforts, although it does not appear to be the bug that will entirely kill off the issue for good.

Apart from memory issue, Studio Wildcard is also working on other fixes for "Ark: Survival Evolved." The developer's co-founder Jeremy Stieglitz took to Twitter to reveal a fix for the PC version of the game.

"Allosaurus spawning glitch is finally fixed in PC Monday's ARK v254, [and] will also be deployed in a server-side PS4/Xbox One update on Monday," he revealed in one tweet.

In another, he promised to add more elements to the game that will cater to the character customization in "Ark: Survival Evolved." Stieglitz tweeted that they plan to bring in a lot of hairstyles. "We're launching [with] handful but more'll be added in every subsequent major update, Mods too," he went on to say.

Fans hope that one of the starting hairstyles in "Ark: Survival Evolved" is the afro, which Stieglitz showed off in an image he posted on Twitter.

