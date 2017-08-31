'ARK: Survival Evolved' PC, PS4, Xbox One: Full Version Finally Out; $45 Season Pass Released

(Photo: Facebook/survivetheark) Featured is a promotional image for the 2017 game, "ARK: Survival Evolved."

The full version of "ARK: Survival Evolved" has been released for PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and PC.

The action-adventure game has been playable through Early Access since 2015. However, fans only got their hands on the full version on Xbox One, PC and PS4 this week. To mark the special occasion, developer Studio Wildcard is throwing in some additional content.

This includes the Ragnarok downloadable content (DLC) pack (developed by community modders), as well as new end-game content, storyline, full soundtrack, phoenixes and otters. Ragnarok is a free DLC and it introduces a new island for players to try out.

Reports note that "ARK: Survival Evolved" can now be downloaded via Steam. It comes with a $45 season pass for the Scorched Earth DLC. As previously announced, two expansions will be released for the game. Details about them have yet to be revealed, but one is slated to come out this year while the other one arrives 2018.

It has certainly been a long road for Studio Wildcard and "ARK: Survival Evolved." Despite the $40 million lawsuit and the battle royale mode that never gained enough audience, the developer still pushed through with the full game.

Now that the full version is out, fans are wondering whether Studio Wildcard will bring "ARK: Survival Evolved" to the Nintendo Switch. The game's co-founder and so-creative director Jesse Rapczak recently said they have general plans about mobile gaming, but nothing definitive about the Switch has been discussed by the dev team.

"No concrete plans as of yet," he told Wccftech. "We all have one around our offices and we are excited about mobile gaming in general, but nothing to announce at this time."

Developed by Studio Wildcard in collaboration with Instinct Games, Efecto Studios, and Virtual Basement, "ARK: Survival Evolved" is available for PC, Xbox One and PS4.