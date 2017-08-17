'ARK: Survival Evolved' PC Update: New Patch Introduces More Items, Expansion Map

Facebook/StudioWildcard "Ark: Survival Evolved" releases later this month

The wait for the action-adventure survival game "Ark: Survival Evolved" will soon be over, but the game developers are still coming out with last-minute announcements prior to its release later this month.

Reports reveal that game developer Studio Wildcard released the latest PC patch that includes several new items for the game.

In the said "Ark: Survival Evolved" PC patch 256.0, players will find themselves able to tame the giant snakes within the universe of the open-world survival game.

The patch also comes with a new expansion Ark map called the Ragnarok. It is a 144-square kilometer area where some of the elements from other maps like The Island, Scorched Earth, and all the new biomes will join together to allow players to have the best survivor experience.

According to the map's description, players will be able to locate their most ideal base within the map's plethora of gigantic mountains or active volcanoes. However, they should be aware that there are a lot of dangerous creatures lurking within the map that still need to be tamed.

"Ragnarok boasts many unique features such as: custom explorer notes, challenging dungeons, dungeon bosses, active hot springs, unique pickup-able/harvestable resources, new biomes, an active volcano, unique tree platform locations, environmental traps, unique ruins, and so much more combined with a beautiful world to explore," the map description also states.

Aside from the Ragnarok expansion map, players of the "Ark: Survival Evolved" will also get to encounter a new creature called the Griffin.

The patch also comes with a tribe and alliance limit that seems to be the game developer's way of limiting the impact of the mega-tribes within the game. This means that from a default tribe member limit of 70 players, the tribe will just have to be contented with alliances that will be composed of up to 10 tribes each.

The "Ark: Survival Evolved" is slated to be released on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Tuesday, Aug. 29.