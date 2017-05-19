'Ark: Survival Evolved' PS4 Update: Fixes Localization Problem, Introduces New Features and Creatures

Developer Studio Wildcard has finally released the highly anticipated update for "Ark: Survival Evolved" on PlayStation 4. It makes the console version of the game synonymous to the PC version. Here is everything about it in a nutshell.

YouTube/ARK Survival Evolved The newly released "Ark: Survival Evolved" update on PlayStation 4 is around 8.8 GB.

Community manager Jen announced the arrival of a new "Ark: Survival Evolved" update for Sony's console on Twitter. This brings the PlayStation 4 version to v507, and it comes with tons of exciting stuff. One of the major issues the update fixed is the localization problem, something that users of the console have been wanting for weeks.

The aforementioned update is currently available for download with a file size of around 8.8 GB. Studio Wildcard brought the patch into existence on May 17. As of this writing, the video game company is working on completing the overall server deployment.

The v507 update for "Ark: Survival Evolved" on PlayStation 4 brought a total of four new dinosaurs. These are namely, Giant Bee, Liopleurodon, Kentrosaurus and Daeodon. New TEK Tier structures have also arrived and these are TEK Cloning Chamber, TEK Megalodon Saddle, TEK Grenade and TEK Turret.

Apart from the above-mentioned features and creatures, the developers of the game also introduced new hairstyle and facial hair. Add to these the existence of 20 new explorer notes, coupled with 15 new music tracks. The new update also fixed the issue that prevents Cave spawns from functioning properly.

For those who are wondering about the TEK Cloning Chamber, it works similar to the one found in the PC version of "Ark: Survival Evolved." Basically, players can use this to clone any type of dinosaur. But contrary to popular belief, the clone will have similar stats and appearance, among others, with the original.

Studio Wildcard has already confirmed that they are working on a new "Ark: Survival Evolved" update (v508) for PlayStation 4. It just remains a mystery as to when exactly it will arrive and what sort of features it will introduce.