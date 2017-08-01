'ARK: Survival Evolved' Release Date Delay News: Wildcard's Upcoming Title and Free DLC to Launch on August 29

The launch date for Studio Wildcard's upcoming action-adventure survival video game "Ark: Survival Evolved" has been pushed back, as revealed in a recent announcement.

Game developer Studio Wildcard has confirmed the launch date for "Ark: Survival Evolved." The title, which was initially slated to debut on Aug. 8, will now be unveiled on Aug. 29. The game will be made available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, and on PCs.

"We're deeply apologetic for those who were negatively affected by the delay," the company said in a statement.. "It sucks, it wasn't what we had wanted nor planned but [it's] where we currently stand. We wanted to address this sooner but did not want to make any statements until we were completely sure of what was going to happen."

Aside from the title, Wildcard confirmed that the first free Ragnarok DLC will be launched simultaneously on the 29th.

The extended period will allow the studio to further develop the new Ragnarok map. In turn, the developer will come up with a massive upgrade, larger than what was originally promised. According to Wildcard, the map will consist of "new biomes, a coastal Wyvern canyon, an epic boss encounter, new engrams," and in addition the Ragnarok team is making a top-secret project for the map.

The overground will be larger by approximately 25 percent.

In the next few weeks, Wildcard will send in immediate patches for PC and multiplayer versions of the game to address community concerns. The issue for the console versions will be addressed after.

In "Ark: Survival Evolved," players will find themselves naked and freezing in a strange island. They will have to fend for themselves, find provisions necessary for survival, build their shelter, and more importantly, tame or kill the dinosaurs and other primeval monsters lurking on the island.

