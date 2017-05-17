'Ark: Survival Evolved' Update: Patch Notes Reveal New Dinos, Structures, Music

As promised previously, developer Studio Wildcard has just released a brand-new update to "Ark: Survival Evolved." It was first unleashed on the game's PC version and is now coming to the console platform.

According to PlayStation LifeStyle, the latest "Ark: Survival Evolved" update was released on May 16. It now brings both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions synonymous to the PC version of the title. It entered certification last Tuesday, which obviously passed; hence the new update.

The update brings the PlayStation 4 version to 507, while the Xbox One goes to 754. It brought a new set of dinos, structures and even music tracks. The four new creatures are the Giant Bee, Daeodon, Liopleurodon and Kentrosaurus. There is also a new set of TEK structures, which include the TEK Megalodon Saddle, TEK Turret, TEK Cloning Chamber and TEK Grenade.

The TEK Megalodon Saddle allows sharks in "Ark: Survival Evolved" to be equipped with laser beams. As for the TEK Cloning Chamber, it allows players to clone their preferred dinosaurs. Apparently, the original stat, appearance and whatnot of the creature will remain. Clearly, the developers have made some progress in their TEK Tier system.

The Xbox One update, on the other hand, also receives the same changes as mentioned in the official patch notes. Add to this the fact that the update also brought in a couple of bug fixes, most of which are what players have been clamoring for ever since.

Many believe that "Ark: Survival Evolved" is near to reaching its full version. However, as revealed by the studio recently, they are not even close. Nonetheless, these updates should be enough to keep interest on the game going. It should be noted, too, that the developers are looking to release pixel paintings on the console versions of the game.