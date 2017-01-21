'ARK: Survival Evolved' v254 Tek Tier Update Release Date News: Arrival of Much-Awaited Patch is Delayed

The highly anticipated patch for "ARK: Survival Evolved" known as v254 Tek Tier has recently been delayed.

In an announcement through the game's community forum page on Steam, one of the developers who goes by the username Jat announced, "We're going to be delaying the release of Patch 254 until the 30th of January."

Jat expressed that just like their fans and players, they are excited about the patch too. However, he explained that the game update was larger than what they imagined it would be. "And we need more time to work on it in development, and through internal [quality assurance] process prior public release. However soon you will get to enjoy a hell of lot of new content, and we're cooking up an extra-special surprise feature for the patch," he added.

According to iDigitalTimes, the v254 Tek Tier update will bring in new character hairstyles, new items, an alliance chat feature, the phase one of Tek Tier and several new dinosaurs.

The same report speculates that the release of the patch might have been affected by other issues that developers needed to address, such as the blue screen bug on PlayStation 4, while they needed to sync PS4 contents with the Xbox One and PC.

Just this week, reports noted that developers finally put PS4 in the same page and speed with Xbox One. PS4 players can now access the same contents that were earlier launched on Xbox One and PC.

The updates on the PS4 version include an additional Procedurally Generated Maps mode and a fix for game crashes by switching to a new memory allocator for better game performance and more efficient memory usage. PS4 players can now access two new full-scale underwater caves.

On top of the mentioned updates, the highlights of the latest patch for PS4 players are possibly the five new additional dinosaurs such as: the Cnidaria Omnimorph, which is described as a combination of the jellyfish species' good and bad qualities but is easy to tame and train; the Troodon Magnanimus, which are considered to be the most clever creatures in the game apart from humans but players need to earn its trust to get along with it; the Pegomastax Fructarator, known as the harmless herbivores; the Tusoteuthis Vampyrus that resembles giant squids; and the Therizinosaurus Multiensis, which looks like a T-Rex but can be tamed and is surprisingly a herbivore.